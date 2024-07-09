Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Asana Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ASAN opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.16. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.53 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. Research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Asana

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,976. 63.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Articles

