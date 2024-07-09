Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OmniAb were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OmniAb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in OmniAb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in OmniAb by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 310,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 48,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in OmniAb by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in OmniAb by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OABI opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $461.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

OmniAb ( NASDAQ:OABI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). OmniAb had a negative net margin of 301.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OABI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 240,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $1,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,665 shares in the company, valued at $15,632,059.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

