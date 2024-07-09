Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after buying an additional 601,952 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 690,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 440,112 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 163,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 107,719 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 101,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 71,252 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NRIX opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. The business had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,712.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,549 shares of company stock valued at $271,888. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

