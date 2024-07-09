Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $157,000 Investment in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $7,299,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANL. StockNews.com raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

PANL stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $348.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $104.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.