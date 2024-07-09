Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 62.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,124,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 432,090 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,138,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after acquiring an additional 50,667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 67.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.78.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Raymond James downgraded CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

