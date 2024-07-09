Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02.

SFL Increases Dividend

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $229.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their target price on SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About SFL

(Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

