Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $166,000 Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZUO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Zuora by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,310,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,277,000 after buying an additional 406,841 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 514,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 237,548 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Zuora by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,742,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,715,000 after purchasing an additional 822,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZUO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $31,452.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $2,258,029.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $31,452.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,918. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Profile

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.