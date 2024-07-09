State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,847,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $54,047,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 249,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,375,000 after buying an additional 391,848 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 752,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,623,000 after buying an additional 177,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,355,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,203,000 after buying an additional 168,038 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.3 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $105.98.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.