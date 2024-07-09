Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 4,404 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $48,003.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,534,698 shares in the company, valued at $60,328,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Price Performance

HGTY opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

Hagerty Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hagerty in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Hagerty in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Hagerty in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Hagerty by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.