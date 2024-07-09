Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 4,404 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $48,003.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,534,698 shares in the company, valued at $60,328,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
HGTY opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.53 and a beta of 0.80.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
