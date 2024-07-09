ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,210 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $30,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,152,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,220 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $54,767.40.

On Thursday, June 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 18,464 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $461,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,005 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $175,195.05.

Shares of NYSE:ACR opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 90.61 and a current ratio of 90.61. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at $3,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

