Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,726 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Evergy worth $29,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,199 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Evergy by 1,038.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after buying an additional 3,294,967 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,594,000 after buying an additional 860,433 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,670,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,415,000 after buying an additional 277,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Evergy by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,183,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,994,000 after buying an additional 947,196 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

