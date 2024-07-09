Analyzing Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) & BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) and Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP 0 2 2 1 2.80 Serve Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRP currently has a consensus price target of $108.29, suggesting a potential upside of 74.57%. Given BRP’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BRP is more favorable than Serve Robotics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP 5.87% 101.72% 11.16% Serve Robotics N/A N/A -737.38%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP $7.68 billion 0.60 $550.64 million $5.53 11.22 Serve Robotics $1.11 million 73.93 -$24.81 million N/A N/A

BRP has higher revenue and earnings than Serve Robotics.

Summary

BRP beats Serve Robotics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems. The Marine segment provides Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer, and Yellowfin boats; Rotax engines for jet boats; and Rotax S outboard engine. The company was formerly known as J.A. Bombardier (J.A.B.) Inc. and changed its name to BRP Inc. in April 2013. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023. Serve Robotics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

