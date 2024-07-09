BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.70

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as low as $1.68. BIO-key International shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 10,159 shares.

BIO-key International Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 340.45% and a negative net margin of 96.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

