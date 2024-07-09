Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.00

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and traded as low as $6.89. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 215,151 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $149.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 784,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 452,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $715,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

