Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.99

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.93. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 110,432 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Tuniu Stock Up 3.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

