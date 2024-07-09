Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.68

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and traded as low as $15.00. Investar shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 40,143 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Investar from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $151.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. Investar had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 million. Analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 22.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Investar by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

