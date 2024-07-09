Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.14

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and traded as low as $9.98. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 1,234 shares changing hands.

Bridgford Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $90.62 million, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.31 million for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 0.61%.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.

