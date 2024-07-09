Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.51

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.51 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 37.82 ($0.48). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 36.70 ($0.47), with a volume of 101,255 shares.

Futura Medical Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.64. The company has a market capitalization of £110.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,835.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Futura Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.