KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.50

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and traded as high as $13.84. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 111,816 shares changing hands.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 10.8%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
