KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.50

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and traded as high as $13.84. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 111,816 shares changing hands.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 10.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 65,197 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 93,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

