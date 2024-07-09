Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Teresa Briggs Sells 848 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Snowflake Price Performance
SNOW stock opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.60 and a 12 month high of $237.72.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.46.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SNOW
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.