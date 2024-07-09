Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.24

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $3.34. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 575,151 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
