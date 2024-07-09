Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.24

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $3.34. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 575,151 shares traded.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 166,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 204,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 95,974 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

