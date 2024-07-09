Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.24

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCVGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $3.34. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 575,151 shares traded.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 166,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 204,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 95,974 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

