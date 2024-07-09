Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.03

Shares of Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and traded as high as $7.22. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 43,434 shares.

Energy Services of America Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $71.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

