The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $187.68

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 187.68 ($2.40) and traded as high as GBX 191.50 ($2.45). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 187 ($2.40), with a volume of 50,171 shares traded.

The Alumasc Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 187.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.04. The company has a market capitalization of £67.83 million, a PE ratio of 853.41 and a beta of 0.73.

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

