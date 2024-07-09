Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.61

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and traded as high as $17.09. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 40,278 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

