TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.16

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.16 and traded as high as $67.50. TDK shares last traded at $67.23, with a volume of 17,808 shares traded.
TDK Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93.
TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). TDK had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TDK Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
About TDK
TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.
