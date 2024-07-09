Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.12

Shares of Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and traded as high as $13.20. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

Community Investors Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89.

Community Investors Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

