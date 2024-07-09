AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Maurice J. Duca Sells 876 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total value of $221,470.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AppFolio Stock Performance

APPF opened at $252.55 on Tuesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $256.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.22 and its 200-day moving average is $223.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 122.01 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 589.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Stories

