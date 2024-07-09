Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.27

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and traded as high as $12.33. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 262,895 shares trading hands.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,283,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after acquiring an additional 284,217 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,770,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,044,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,042 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 707,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 144,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 664,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 32,277 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

