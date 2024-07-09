Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.27

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and traded as high as $12.33. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 262,895 shares trading hands.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
