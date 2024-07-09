Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $70,100.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $70,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,179,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,329,157.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 95,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $646,000.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 33,029 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $225,918.36.

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 27,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $190,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $232,900.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 74,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $519,265.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 28,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $195,160.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 88,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $601,800.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 55,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $367,965.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 26,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $173,160.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 70,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $462,480.00.

Tile Shop Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TTSH stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $302.80 million, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.43. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 344,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Featured Stories

