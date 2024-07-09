Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $11,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 172,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $232.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $128.15 and a 12-month high of $235.15.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

