Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $12,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 2.3 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $115.96 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $120.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.16 and its 200-day moving average is $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

