Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $12.04 Million in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 379,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,832,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,311,000 after purchasing an additional 452,840 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at $4,763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,918,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,623,000 after acquiring an additional 264,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,253,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertex

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $49,395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,554,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,124,328.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VERX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VERX

Vertex Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VERX opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 896.50, a PEG ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $36.36.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $156.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.50 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 1.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.