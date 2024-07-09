Echo45 Advisors LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,565,017,000 after buying an additional 1,389,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,922 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,418,187,000 after acquiring an additional 888,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

