Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

