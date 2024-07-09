Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $15.97 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.0% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opinicus Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 44,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 136,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 74,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.5% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $227.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $227.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.52 and its 200 day moving average is $186.41.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Melius Research boosted their price target on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $10,188,879.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378,155.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,355 shares of company stock valued at $34,771,329 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

