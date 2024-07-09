First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 372 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 775.2% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tom Gentile bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.1 %

Hexcel stock opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.48.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.