2,539 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,539 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.8 %

WYNN stock opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $112.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.