First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 4,956 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

