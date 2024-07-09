First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ATI were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ATI by 47.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 126,626 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 46,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ATI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,698,000.

Shares of ATI opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $62.44.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

