First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $319,000 Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,615 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $193,480.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,874 shares in the company, valued at $34,755,951.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,973. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

