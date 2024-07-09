Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,064 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KGC. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

