First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of PAC stock opened at $155.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.65. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $197.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $500.56 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 29.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

