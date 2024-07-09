First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 430 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 389,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 27.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 57.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,636.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.98.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

