First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 692 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 115,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. increased its position in Aptiv by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 46,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 10.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,388,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,241,000 after acquiring an additional 230,079 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.