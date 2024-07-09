First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $321,000 Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PBH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

PBH opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average is $67.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.34 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

