First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 1,698 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Pearson by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,526,000 after acquiring an additional 142,801 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Pearson Price Performance

Pearson stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

Pearson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.