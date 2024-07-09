First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $305,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,341,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,800,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after purchasing an additional 259,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,970,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.87 and a 200-day moving average of $217.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

