Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

FMX opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $99.24 and a 12 month high of $143.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.0206 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 16.80%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

