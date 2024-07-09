First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 2,215 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,905,000 after buying an additional 225,666 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after acquiring an additional 100,661 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.00.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $253,941.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,603.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

