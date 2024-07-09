First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Trims Stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,135 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in ICL Group by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth $63,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.25.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.0457 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

